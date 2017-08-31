The Racine County Sheriff’s Department has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the remains of a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman in the Town of Yorkville Wednesday.

The remains, which were found near South Sylvania Avenue just north of Highway KR, have been identified as Audrey Scott, 28, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office. Scott, of Milwaukee, has been missing since July 4, according to reports.

“There are several persons of interest in custody and the investigation is ongoing,” the Sheriff’s release said.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed Scott’s identity and is assisting in the investigation. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office conducted the autopsy.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments