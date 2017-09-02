By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

While two buildings in the heart of Union Grove are not up to snuff, from the village’s standpoint, elected officials have opted to give the property owner more breathing room in seeking remedies.

Meeting as a joint body, the Village Board and Plan Commission on Aug. 28 reviewed the status of 1020 Main St. and 1030 Main St. Dwellings on both parcels have come under scrutiny in recent months.

In correspondence to the village, property owner Don Bufton acknowledged what steps have been taken, to date, to alleviate the ongoing concerns.

“I hired an engineer to look at 1030 (Main St.),” Bufton wrote in the letter. “He said the building is in solid shape, and the roof is in solid shape without any leaks.”

But Bufton said he is taking steps to address other issues at the 1030 Main St. property, including the front-facing portion of the building.

“In the front part of the building, we had a tenant move out and have started demo to get a handle on any issues,” Bufton wrote.

As for the 1020 Main St. site, Bufton said he hired a brick mason, who is in the process of addressing structural issues within that building.

The mason, Bufton said, will “fix anything over there that needs tuck-pointing.”

Clerk-treasurer Jill Kopp said the Village Board did not take any action on either property at this week’s meeting.

“The owner will provide an update in October as to the progress in repairs being made on said properties,” Kopp wrote in an email.

In other business this week, the Village Board and Plan Commission:

Met behind closed doors to review a proposal involving the sale of publicly owned land at York Street and Industrial Drive within the village.

A number of details remain under wraps, including who the possible purchaser is, the amount of the proposed purchase price and how the land might be used in the future.

Kopp said the bodies did not take any action concerning the sale of the property after reconvening into open session, though a motion that could eventually lead to that decision was taken.

“The only action was to authorize funds be spent to obtain an appraisal for the property in question,” Kopp said.

Wisconsin statutes give governing bodies the authority to meet in closed session in a narrow set of circumstances, including competitive, business-related transactions.

Approved a route proposed for this year’s Super Saturday 5K run, which will largely impact Main Street.

In a memo, Trustee Gordon Svendsen, who plays a leadership role in planning Super Saturday festivities each year, outlined the plans for this year’s route, which will result in street closures.

Svendsen in the memo said a steering committee recommended the street closures “to provide a safe environment for residents and visitors during Super Saturday 2017.”

This year’s Super Saturday is slated for Sept. 9.

“We will again employ the services of a trolley to traverse Main Street, between the south high school parking lot and the Graham Public Library,” Svendsen wrote in the memo.

