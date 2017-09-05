By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

After finishing second each of the past two seasons the Burlington Co-op girls high school swimming team finally grabbed the prize this season at the Southern Lakes Conference relays.

BC finished first in four events and won the SLC Relays, which were contested Aug. 24 at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

The Demons compete Sept. 2 in an invitational at Shorewood High School.

At the SLC Relays, Madison Traughber, Morgan Traughber, Brianna Smith and Morgan Dietzel won the 400-yard individual medley relay in 4:25.92.

Libby Slauson, Madison Traughber, Morgan Traughber and Elise Piper won the 200 butterfly relay (1:54.89) and Madison Traughber, Smith, Dietzel and Jenna Hotvedt won the 500 crescendo relay (5:02.85).

Morgan Traughber, Madison Traughber, Hotvedt and Dietzel won the 400 backstroke relay (4:13.49).

Morgan Traughber, Smith, Dietzel and Hotvedt finished second in the 1,000 freestyle crescendo relay (10:47.73). Audra Ferguson, Ashley Maier, Keri Schildt and Samantha Reesman finished third in the 400 breaststroke relay (5:33.40).

Caroline Glazebrook, Smith, Piper and Hotvedt finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.25) and Sydney Lueth, Isabella Craig, Sammi Brenner and Emma Langley finished fourth in the 100 freestyle relay (53.69).

The Demons finished with 212 points. Badger finished second (190) and Elkhorn third (177).

Whitewater finished fourth (171), Jefferson-Cambridge fifth (166), Edgerton sixth (136) and Platteville-Lancaster seventh (116). Delavan-Darien finished eighth (93).

Winning the SLC Relays is an exceptional start to the season for the Demons. Coach Denita Jones, in her sixth season, admits the team is coming off a rebuilding year.

