Warren W. Goodwin, 92, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Waterford Senior Living. Warren was born Jan. 6, 1925, to Frank and Sophia (nee Scheubner) Goodwin in Brooklyn, N.Y. His early life was spent in Long Island- Franklin Square, N.Y. He graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, N.Y. and DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. Warren served in the U.S. Navy. On Feb. 7, 1948, he was united in marriage to Margaret Jane Murray in Chicago. Following their marriage they resided in Oak Park, Ill., spent time in Palm Harbor, Fla., Bradenton, Fla. and the past 42 years in the Bohners Lake area of Burlington.

Warren had worked as a Credit Manager for various companies including U. S. Steel, Jefferson Electric and General Tire. He loved music and was very talented. He enjoyed playing the piano, clarinet and the saxophone. Warren was a Church Choir Director, was involved in jazz bands, and was a member of the Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band. He also enjoyed traveling and playing golf.

Warren is survived by his children, Reed (Jacqueline) Goodwin of Timnath, Colo. and Leslie (Rick Tenant) Cramer of Waterford; granddaughter, Melissa (Travis) Dunn of Fort Collins, Colo.; step-grandchildren, Danielle Janda of Oconomowoc, Elizabeth Tenant of Wind Point and Jon (Darlene) Decicco of Colorado Springs, Colo; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Logan Dunn. He is further survived by his sister, Natalie Fiederlein of Clinton Corner, N.Y. and sister-in-law Audre Goodwin of Cincinnati, Ohio, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Richard and Frank (Gloria) Goodwin; son-in-law, Daniel Cramer; step-grandson, Tim Decicco; and in-laws, William (Patricia) Murray and Gus Fiederlein.

Memorials in honor of Warren may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to staff of Waterford Senior Living, Allay Hospice, Dr. Alok Srivastava and Dr. James Moran for all their care and compassion.

Per Warren’s request, no services will be held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

