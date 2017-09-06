Allen A. Savage, 76, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Bay at Burlington.

Allen was born in Chippewa County on May 16, 1941, to Donald and Julia (nee LaRose) Braden. He spent his early life in Monticello. On July 11, 1987, in Bath, Pa., Allen was united in marriage to Nancy Dominko.

Allen has been a resident of Burlington since 2009. Allen worked in steel fabrication and was an ambulance driver for five years in the East Allen Township Ambulance Corp. in Bath, Pa. He loved hunting and fishing.

Allen is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; daughter, Lisa (Victor) Quinones, and sons Daniel Braden and David Schoenberger. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Victor Jr., Faith Joy and Krista Ann. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Francis.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Home Hospice, Bay of Burlington (formerly Burlington Rehab) and everyone from Peace Lutheran Church, especially Pastor Dan Vojta.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington is serving the family. Service times are pending. For updated service information or to extend condolences, please visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments