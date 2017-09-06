Florence Ethel Hungler (nee: Von Ruden), 95, of Waterford, passed away Sept. 4, 2017, at Bay at Burlington. Florence was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Cashton.

Florence is survived by her children, Michael R. Hungler and Mary Hungler Tetting; and grandson, Douglas Tetting II.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George Von Ruden and Mary Erschens; daughter, Carol J Hungler; sister, Evelyn Von Ruden; and brother, James Von Ruden.

To respect the wishes of the deceased there will be no funeral service

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family.

