Rita L. McCarthy, 94, has returned to her Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Rita was born Aug. 20, 1923, in Burlington, to Charles and Eleanor (nee Boschert) McCarthy. She attended St. Mary Grade School and High School, graduating with the class of 1941. She worked for Murphy Products for 42 years and Write Source, an education publisher, for four years. Rita volunteered with the Hot Lunch Program at St. Mary for many years. She enjoyed knitting caps for newborns for the Hospital Auxiliary.

Rita is survived by her sisters-in-law, JoAnn and Shirley McCarthy; 16 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas, Robert and Daniel; and sisters, Mary Jo and Catherine.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary Grade School or Catholic Central High School in Rita’s memory.

Services for Rita will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. James Volkert presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

