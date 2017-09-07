Pick up a news stand copy of this week’s Burlington Standard Press for the latest coverage. This week’s edition includes coverage of:

• Love Inc.’s purchase of the building that formerly housed Reineman’s Sport Shop.

• Groundbreaking for Burlington’s new aquatic center.

• Concern over a reduction of hours at the city’s community compost site.

• A special meeting planned for discussion of the future of the City of Burlington’s emergency dispatching services.

• A projected mid-October completion date for completion of the roundabout and reopening of Highway 142.

• Catholic Central High School’s new principal, Bonnie Scholz.

• Plans to host a fundraiser for a local girl suffering from a rare disease.

To subscribe to the Standard Press, click here, or call (262) 728-3411.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments