By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Union Grove officials continue to have high hopes of turning undeveloped land near 67th Drive and Highway 11 into a new business park.

A next step in the exploratory process came into clearer focus when the village Plan Commission met Sept. 5 and laid out plans of enlisting the services of an outside consultant.

The village already works with one outside organization, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, in exploring all facets of growth opportunities within the community.

According to minutes of this week’s meeting, Jenny Trick, executive director of RCEDC, discussed with commissioners the various logistical steps needed to bring the business park plan to fruition.

Before the site can even be ready for developers, Trick at the meeting said the village would likely need to undertake preliminary engineering measures in an effort of defining the area. Consultation with Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, or SEWRPC, is another step Trick recommended.

Additionally, Trick suggested the village consider undertaking a formal document known as a business park plan that can be shared with prospective developers.

According to Trick’s estimates, the total cost of the work would likely hover around $30,000.

Trustee Jan Winget, who chairs the Plan Commission, suggested the figure could be added into the village’s 2018 budget. The heavy lifting involved in assembling next year’s operating plan will begin as fall gets under way.

In other business this week, the Plan Commission:

Heard from several officials within Union Grove High School on the district’s proposed agricultural and green house building proposed near the north parking lot.

Plans include two classrooms, each at 1,152 square feet, a 2,400-square-foot greenhouse and a 1,728-square-foot ag shop.

The plans have a number of contingencies, most notably passage of a November referendum that would infuse additional dollars into the district’s operations. Storm water improvements also are necessary.

District Administrator Al Mollerskov and other representatives laid out some of the proposed granular details, including a dedicated area for bringing in small animals.

Assuming the referendum does pass, UGHS officials have indicated construction could begin in April and be ready for students a year from now, at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Approved a series of expansion plans at American Roller, 1440 13th Ave.

Company executives plan to take down woodsheds in the back of the facility and replace them with a 34-by-79-foot structural addition that will be used to house mechanical equipment currently located within the woodsheds.

Discussed, but did not take any action, on a proposed sign at Grove Quick Mart, 1380 15th Ave. Applicant Phil Jennings said the goal is for Grove Quick Mart to have an electronic sign advertising the price of gas.

Representatives of the village’s inspection department have questioned some of the technical aspects of the sign and its location. For this reason, commissioners tabled a motion and directed Jennings to obtain a survey of the site.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments