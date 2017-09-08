Football Predictions

Week 4

Last week: 5-0

Season: 11-3

(all games 7 p.m. Friday)

Game of the Week

Wilmot (1-2) at Waterford (1-2)

Two of the Southern Lakes Conference’s best teams over the past decade battle it out as the season approaches its halfway point.

Wilmot finally got a win after two tough losses, and Waterford simply couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter against Lake Geneva Badger.

This is the fourth game of Waterford’s murderer’s row of opponents, and a split would be ideal. Home cooking is always a treat, but the Panthers aren’t your average opponent.

Wilmot showed its sheer dominance on both sides of the ball in last week’s drubbing of Delavan-Darien.

While the Wolverines had trouble stopping the Badger option rushing machine, it faces a similar offense this week.

However, Waterford may have found a new primary rushing weapon in Aaron Chapman, who reeled off a long score against Badger. Ben Michalowski was held in check and will have to turn it on this Friday, as the Panthers possess a superior defense.

This one will come down to turnovers and big plays, as most big games do, and Wilmot simply has more firepower.

Right now, the Wolverine passing attack is in shambles, after two safeties last week, and Badger proved the rushing attack can be contained.

Expect a tight game, but Waterford’s conference title hopes will pretty much disappear with a loss in this game.

AJ Frisby, Robert Brent and company will be a bit too much for Waterford in a close contest.

PREDICTION: Wilmot 17, Waterford 16

Burlington (2-1) at Lake Geneva Badger (2-1)

The Badgers are the new Demons, the big fish in the small pond, asserting their dominance in SLC play thanks to the infusion of head coach Matt Hensler in 2008.

At 1,500 students and growing, Badger has become a legitimate Division 1 football program in the last five years, fresh off two straight trips to Level 4 playoffs.

With about 20 total coaches, practices are run to an efficiency level of college programs, and Hensler’s veer offense is one of the most unstoppable forces in the state.

But don’t overlook the Demons just yet.

Against superior speed and athleticism at Racine Horlick, Burlington’s defensive line showed it can dominate. And last week, Grant Tully played the role of superhero, saving the Demons’ offense and hobbled quarterback Nick Klug with a ridiculous six total touchdowns, one coming on defense.

Nick Webley has emerged as a big-time playmaker downfield in the passing game.

Badger counters with William Keller, perhaps the most gifted runner in the SLC, and Wesley Sontag. Quaterback Colton Surges offers Lake Geneva a rare passing threat, and the team’s depth is better than last year’s squad, which went undefeated in the SLC.

Although Burlington hasn’t beaten Lake Geneva since the 1990s, the Demons get up for the Badgers, as evidenced by two wins by a mere five points in the last two seasons.

These teams always play each other close, and a Burlington victory would be monumental.

I absolutely love what Grant Tully brings at quarterback, but Lake Geneva is a state championship-caliber team and is at home.

PREDICTION: Lake Geneva Badger 35, Burlington 31

Westosha Central (3-0) at Union Grove (1-2)

The Falcons are off to their best start since 2007, and Utah transfer Jaden Jackson has engineered two fourth quarter game-winning touchdown drives to save the day.

But the Broncos are getting close.

Alec Spang is proving to be a dangerous passer under center, and the receiving corps of Jacob Ross, Jack Pettit, Carson LaPointe and Luke Nelson may be the best in the area.

Jackson will keep the game close, but Union Grove is due for a victory, especially at home.

PREDICTION: Union Grove 38, Westosha Central 31

Other area predictions

Elkhorn 27, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay 14

Despite inconsistent play last week against Westosha Central, the Elks had the lead with a few minutes to play in search of a road victory.

Braeden Mohr has shown a dynamic running ability under center, and the Elks’ defense has shown improvement.

As for the Comets, who added Williams Bay in a co-op this season, the team is showing its youth.

Delavan was man-handled by Wilmot, one of the state’s best teams, but Dakota Williams has shown lots of promise at quarterback.

Senior Logan Rios is a weapon on the outside, and he hauled in a 46-yard touchdown last week.

This rivalry runs deep, with plenty of shenanigans and good, healthy ribbing on both sides, so the student sections will be crazy.

That tends to benefit the home team.

Whitefish Bay Dominican 20, Burlington Catholic Central 10

The Toppers still feature a newcomer to quarterback with Chad Zirbel out with a knee injury, and both starting running backs, Frank Koehnke and Paul Nevin, were out last week.

Catholic Central showed vast improvement last week, and a few more milestones in practice this week should lead to their most competitive game.

But the offense is simply in shambles, with injuries and inexperience halting success.

Though Dominican is 1-2, it’s averaging 22 points per game.

The Toppers will play inspired football, but it won’t be enough.

