Margaret J. “Peggi” Ketterhagen, 68, of Wheatland, passed away peacefully at home, with her husband at her side on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Peggi was born on Jan. 5, 1949, in Burlington to Charles and Mabel (nee Mantz) Jackson. She was a lifetime resident of the Burlington area and was a 1967 graduate of Burlington High School. She further attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a Bachelors Degree in Information Management Systems.

On May 9, 1970 at St Mary Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Michael Ketterhagen. Peggi was the owner of Ketterhagen Data Services. She enjoyed living at Browns Lake, where she could be found sailing, swimming, water skiing, or fishing. She enjoyed oil painting, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

Peggi is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Chris (Kristin) Ketterhagen and Toni (Andy) Santos; grandchildren, Carson, Alicia, and Nicole Santos, and Mason and Matthew Ketterhagen. She is further survived by her sisters, Marian (Erlan) Bliss and Francie Rowe. She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant sister, Mabel.

Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to The American Red Cross for Hurricane Relief.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice, and dear friends, Shelly and Deb for the wonderful care they provided during this time.

Services for Peggi will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments