Thomas S. McCarthy, 82, of Burlington, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at his home.

Thomas was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Burlington to John and Virginia (nee Shields) McCarthy. He was a lifelong resident of Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School.

On Nov. 6, 1954, he was united in marriage to Mary Frances Kerkman. Mary preceded Tom in death on May 8, 2004. Tom retired from JW Peters as a small tool coordinator. He was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church and was an avid outdoorsman. He had a great passion for hunting and fishing and loved watching the Packers and Demons play football. He was a big Burlington history buff and enjoyed spending time at “The McCarthy Cabin” with his family and friends. He also had a great love for black lab retrievers.

Tom is survived by his children, Julie (Chris) Erickson, Guy (Julie) McCarthy, Jacquie (Pahl) Young, Doug (Colleen) McCarthy and Chris (Marilyn) McCarthy; 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Dick (Kathy) McCarthy, Mary Block, Bill McCarthy, Mike McCarthy, and Edna (Wenzel) Smetana; sisters-in-law, Theresa McCarthy and Ruth Schuerman along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by his faithful companion “Billy”. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Hans McCarthy; brother-in-law, Jerry Block and sister-in-law, Marise “Honey” McCarthy.

Memorials may be made to Burlington Football Gridiron Club, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington, WI 53105.

The family would like to thank Dr. Art Rein and his staff, Jane Fowler with Aurora at Home Palliative Care and Hospice and Fr. Carlos Zapata for their care, compassion and prayers during this time.

A Memorial Service will be held at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Carlos Zapata officiating. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

