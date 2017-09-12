Audrey C. Warren, 78, of Burlington, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at her home.

Audrey was born July 13, 1939, in Kenosha to Paul and Clara (nee Zirbel) Reck. She spent her early life in Kenosha County where she attended school. On May 13, 1958, she was united in marriage to William Edward Warren. Following marriage they made their home in the Town of Burlington where they raised their family.

Many will remember Audrey behind the bakery counter at Sentry Foods. Audrey loved collecting antiques and took great pride in showing them at the Racine County Fair every year. She enjoyed going to the casino, as well as participating in local craft fairs. Audrey loved her family and relished spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill; children, Pamela (Rick) Warren-Armstrong, Lorrie (Paul) Wagner, Dan (Audrey) Warren and Dale (Linda) Warren; grandchildren, Klare and William Armstrong, Alison, Haley and Mitchell Wagner and Les and Emily Warren. She is further survived by her siblings, Warren (Barb) Reck and Karen Delaney; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joyce (Jerry) Poepping, Robert Warren, Jerry (Mary K) Warren and Bill Sachse. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Robert and Lorraine Warren; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Robert) Meyers, Judy Warren, Tom Warren and Wayne Delaney.

The family would like to make a memorial donation to the Racine County Fair in memory of Audrey. They ask memorial contributions be made to the family.

A special thank you is being given to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Catherine’s Hospital of Kenosha for the wonderful care they provided Audrey throughout the years.

A Visitation for Audrey will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington from 4 to 8 p.m. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

