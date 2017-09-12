By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

And Mike Ramczyk

Sports Editor (sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com)



Seniors Andrew Zeman and Jarred Kohout helped add to their senior legacies as both scored goals in the team’s 3-1 win last Thursday over Kenosha Christian Life.

The win is the program’s first win since last year’s controversy, which involved a forfeiture of five wins due to an ineligibility.

The Demons followed up the first win with another triumph, a 6-2 decision over West Allis Central, on Tuesday.

This time, Zeman added two more goals, and Kyler Lawer scored twice.

Marco Hernandez tallied three assists, and Trevor Mann and Jarred Kohout each added assists and goals.

“I think we were all relieved to get a win that we know will count,” said head coach Joel Molitor. “Winning always improves the moods and attitudes of everyone at practice, so everyone was feeling good after that.”

“These boys have dealt with a great deal of adversity the last three years, and we are seeing their growth in that area now.”

Goalkeeper Derek Koenen had a great week for the Demons. Against Verita-Tenor on Aug. 28, Koenen had five saves, and he added three saves against Kenosha Christian Life. Koenen saved five on Tuesday.

“Derek has played really well for us,” Molitor said. “He took a couple years off after playing his freshman year to focus on baseball, and it’s clear that his work on improving as a baseball player has made him a better goalkeeper. He’s a good example of why playing multiple sports is a good thing for young athletes.”

