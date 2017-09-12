John S. Perry, Jr., 67, found peace on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. He is the loving son of Lucy and the late John Perry and beloved brother of Michael (Belle) Perry, Debra Passananti and Donna (Andy) Benetatos. He is further survived by his loving nieces and nephew, other family and friends.

John was the owner of The Woodcrafters Shop in Burlington for over 39 years. In keeping with John’s wishes no services will be held. If desired, memorials in John’s memory to the American Heart Association are appreciated.

Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.pkfuneralhomes.com.

