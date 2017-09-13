Jacob F. Weingart, 26, of Milwaukee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

He was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 28, 1990, to Mark Weingart and Julie Natrop. At an early age he moved to Waterford where he graduated from Waterford High School. Jacob worked at Coquette Café in the Third Ward, to whom the family would like to extend thanks for giving him a great place to work.

He was an amazing baseball player in high school, musician, golfer and artist. Jacob glowed with happiness at all times and it infected others. He knew how to make people around him genuinely laugh and he was passionate about making other people smile.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Julie Natrop and Mark and Lynda Weingart; his brother, Sam Weingart; loving girlfriend, Marissa Varela and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, step-brothers and sisters, and many friends. He was preceded in death by all four of his grandparents.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Roots Recovery, P.O. Box 11855, Shorewood, WI 53211, in memory of Jacob.

Services for Jacob will be Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington with Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

