Eunice M. (June) Schaefer, 93, of Kansasville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington. She was born March 23, 1924, to Erwin and Nellie Jante in Milwaukee County.

June graduated from Burlington High School in 1941 and the Racine-Kenosha Rural Normal School in 1943. After graduation, she taught in one-room schoolhouses including the Grant School in the Town of Dover and the Duckett School in the Town of Burlington. She met her future husband at the Racine County Fair and on July 7, 1951, she married John Schaefer of Kansasville at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover.

After marriage June became a full time farm wife. She had an egg route, delivering farm fresh eggs to Racine and was affectionately known as the “Egg Lady.” She was the leathercraft instructor and general leader of the Kansasville 4-H Club. She worked as the Town Assessor for the Town of Dover, a census taker, and an elections poll worker. She and her husband were active with the Racine County Dairy Promotion group, and especially enjoyed working in the dairy booth at the fair. She was a member of the Serra Club and the choir at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington.

Survivors include her children: Kathleen (David) Miller of Kansasville, John Jr. (Carol) of Kansasville, Michael (Suzette) of Marathon, and Wendy (Timothy) Morrow of Greenwood; six grandchildren: Luke (Teah), Brittani, Rachel and Andrew Morrow, Sarah and Megan Schaefer; two great-grandchildren: Lennox and Wes Morrow; brother Glenn (Elsie) Jante; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John; son, David Schaefer; granddaughter, Erika Morrow; and brother, Don (Marianne) Jante.

The family wishes a very special thank you to the staff at Pine Brook Pointe who gave June loving care during her time there. Thanks also to Serenity Hospice for making the last days comfortable for June.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, from 9 a.m. to noon at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 108 McHenry St., Burlington, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. Committal service will follow Mass at St Mary’s Cemetery.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers can visitwww.mealyfuneralhome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments