Catherine Kay Skelly, 93, of Green Bay, passed peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at Angels on Arcadian, DePere. She was born in Janesville on March 25, 1924, to Patrick and Mary Ellen (McCue) Slein. On June 19, 1948, she married Alan E. Skelly at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. During their 60 year marriage, they resided in Janesville, Richland Center, Burlington, and back to Janesville to enjoy retirement. Together they raised five children.

At the age of 50, Kay went back to school to become a licensed practical nurse. She always said that she loved the nursing field so much that it didn’t seem like work! She worked many years at Burlington Memorial Hospital and at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville.

Kay is survived by her five children: Mary Ellen (Mike) Schumacher of Green Bay, Kathy (Dennis) Trimberger of Fond du Lac, Peter (Debbie) Skelly of Crystal Lake, Ill., Louise (Mike) Markisen of Green Bay and Virginia Bridger of Sebastian, Fla; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Will (Gert) Slein; brother-in-law, Lamar Kuhlman; and sister-in-law, Jean McCann. She was preceded in death by Al on Nov. 29, 2008; her brothers: John, Jim (Dorothy), Michael, Bernard, and Patrick; sister, Mary; Al’s siblings: Marguerite (Jack) Doheny, Rosemary Kuhlman, Agnes (Bill) Weins, Tom (Joey) Skelly, and Jerry (Virginia): and infant brother, Mickey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1250 E. Racine Street, Janesville, with Rev. Joseph Baker officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of mass on Thursday at the church.

For on-line condolences and registry visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Thank you to the staff at Angels on Arcadian, DePere, and Asera Care Hospice who showed care and compassion in our mother’s final weeks.

We’ve been saying goodbye to our mother gradually over the years as Alzheimer’s stole her from us a little bit at a time. But she always remained in good spirits and was able to play Yahtzee with family and she always knew her family until the end. We are grateful for that!

