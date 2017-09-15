Duane D. “Skip” Katzman, 81, of Elkhorn and Sanibel Island, Fla., died unexpectedly Sept. 12, 2017, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center Elkhorn.

He was born April 2, 1936, at Lakeland Hospital Elkhorn, to the late Herbert R. and A. Pearl (Bartholomew) Katzman. He graduated from Burlington High School with the Class of 1954. He attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and graduated from the School of Banking University of Wisconsin-Madison.

On Sept. 12, 1959, he married Carol Betts of Burlington. Skip started his career in banking, working for the Bank of Burlington, and then served as assistant cashier, cashier, vice president, senior vice president and director of the First National Bank and Independence Bank of Elkhorn, retiring in 1985. He was a partner with William Brownlie of Sterling Enterprises (real estate development and investments), and with his wife Carol, owned and operated Lakeland Travel in Elkhorn, for more than 10 years.

He served on the Board of Directors of First National Bank, Independence Bank, State Bank of Elkhorn, Lake Geneva Spindustries, Elkhorn Plastic Products and San Jamar, Inc., Vocational Industries and the Frank Holton Foundation.

From 1964 until 2001 he served as director, treasurer and vice president of the Walworth County Agricultural Society (Walworth County Fair) and was the founder of the Walworth County Fair Foundation in 2001, retiring as president of the Foundation in 2016.

He served on the City of Elkhorn Planning and Zoning Commission and trustee and president of Matheson Memorial Library; president of Island Beach Club Condo Association, Sanibel Island. He was a former member of Elkhorn Masonic Lodge #77 and a 32nd degree member with the Valley of Madison Scottish Rite.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Elkhorn, where he served on the board, and the Sanibel Community Church of Sanibel Island Fla. Skip so enjoyed watching Badger and Packer football, traveling to many destinations around the world and spreading his love of music through directing and performance.

Skip was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Carol; his two children, Steve (Debby) Katzman of Creston, Ill., and Kathryn (Scott) Loveless of Elkhorn; four grandchildren, Mike and Lindsey Katzman, Cory and Carson Loveless; three step-grandchildren, Noah, Zackere and Natalie; sister-in-law, Wanda Katzman; special niece, Amy (Harvey) Betts-Cohen; great-niece, Brooklyn Cohen; nephews, Dean (Pat) Katzman and David Betts, and a host of relatives and many good friends. Skip is preceded in death by his brothers Richard “Rich” and Louis “Duke” Katzman and his nephew, Douglas Betts.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday at First United Methodist Church of Elkhorn 111 N. Broad St. in Elkhorn with the Rev. Bill McBride officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Monday. A private burial will be at German Settlement Cemetery East Troy.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to: Walworth County Fair Foundation P.O. Box 286, Elkhorn, WI, 53121 or the Walworth County Deputy Sheriff Association P.O. Box 171, Elkhorn, WI, 53121.

Condolences can be made online at haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood and Associated Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments