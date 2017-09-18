By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School cross country team established themselves among the class of the Southern Lakes Conference this season at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays.

The Waterford boys won the SLC Relays and the girls finished second Sept. 7 at Fox River Park in Burlington.

Waterford’s next race is Saturday at Minooka Park in Waukesha.

Coach Nate Schreiber said the Wolverines won the SLC Relays without two of their top runners on the boys team, and said he knew Waterford’s depth would be tested in the race.

“Overall, I was pleased with our depth and composure in this race,” Schreiber said. “I’m still looking for that pack to all run under 17:30 – hopefully, this week. Those seconds are big, and will be needed down the stretch.”

The SLC Relays were split into two races – one for freshman and sophomores, and another for juniors and seniors. Scoring for the relays consists of the times of the first five runners being added together.

Senior Josh Butscher finished second overall, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 17:09.12.

Senior Sean Pritchard finished sixth (17:35.22), junior Ian Williams ninth (17:55.83) and senior Adam Schubring 10th (17:55.84). Senior Jack Duerst finished 11th (17:56.51).

Dan Panowski led Waterford in the freshman/sophomore. Pankowski set a personal best by finishing 12th overall in 17:58.95.

The Wolverines scored 38 points in winning the boys race. The Waterford girls scored 57 points.

Senior Haleigh Reindl became the first Waterford girls to finished a 5,000-meter race in less than 20 minutes at the SLC Relays.

Reindl finished second overall in 19:52.38.

Freshman Kelsey Radobicky finished fifth overall (20:29.72) and senior Alyssa Rohner finished 16th (22:18.25). Junior Lexi Neubauer finished 18th (22:40.99) and 22:40.99) sophomore Maddie Bartol finished 21st (22:56.35).

“Our next major goal is to get the remainder of our girls in or under the 21-minute mark,” Schrieber said. “Alyssa, Lexi, and Maddie are working their way there. Those girls are also being pushed by those close behind. I like our progress, and I know we still have more in the tank.”

Badger won the girls meet (43). Westosha finished third (82), Union Grove fourth (111) and Elkhorn fifth (125). Burlington finished sixth (139) and Wilmot (153).

In the boys meet, Badger finished second (59), Wilmot third (79) and Elkhorn fourth (104). Burlington finished fifth (129), Union Grove sixth (132) and Westosha seventh (186).

Badger’s Gustavo Gordillo won the boys race (16:53.87) and Delavan-Darien’s Erin Sorg won the girls race (19:30.98).

