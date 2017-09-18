Burlington senior moves around lineup to spark Demons

May Jagodzinski hates to lose.

With Tuesday’s home dual match against Westosha Central on its way to a team loss, Jagodzinski was focused on the task at hand.

Utilizing quickness all over the court and an accurate, strong forehand, Jagodzinski accounted for the team’s only victory, 6-3, 6-3, over Central’s Stephanie Dopuch, a No. 1 singles veteran.

Jagodzinski, who nearly made state at No. 2 singles last year, has been playing 1 singles in the conference season, with her only loss coming to Breanna Anderson of Wilmot (4-1).

For tournament play, which begins next Thursday with the SLC meet, Jagodzinski will pair with Grace Boyle at No. 1 doubles, bumping Josie Klein and Adrianna Castillo down to 2 doubles.

Central defeated Burlington Tuesday, 6-1, dropping the Demons to 3-2 in the SLC, behind Westosha (4-1) and Lake Geneva Badger (5-0).

For Jagodzinski, the transition to No. 1 singles, normally the best player on a team, has been a challenge.

“It’s tough, the competition is a lot more intense,” she said. “I prefer singles and doubles. Doubles is all about strategy and teamwork, and singles involves mental toughness.”

“Grace and I really work well together.”

Burlington head coach Rose Dolatowski said Boyle and Jagodzinski at 1 doubles have the best chance at a state run, and Castillo and Klein could make some noise.

Burlington enjoyed a 7-0 victory at Delavan-Darien Sept. 7.

Jagodzinski, Boyle, Sydney Meier and Caitlin Kelsey all won at singles, and Castillo and Klein, Savannah Donegan and Caitlin Matson and Katie Zott swept the doubles flights.

On Tuesday, Castillo and Klein battled Ashley Wells and Sara Backus to three sets before falling, 6-7 (9), 6-1, 6-2.

“I knew Westosha was a strong, deep team,” Dolatowski said. “I was glad May won, and our 1 doubles team had a close match. Our 2 doubles team fought hard, too.”

A positive shakeup

Dolatowski said a lineup change before the Union Grove match has made a difference in the team’s strong conference play.

Burlington moved Kelsey to 4 singles and Donegan to 2 doubles. Before Tuesday, each girl was 2-0 in her new position.

Jagodzinski is 4-1 at singles in conference, but she is 6-0 with Boyle at doubles.

“They’re a nice doubles team,” Dolatowski said. “May worked hard over the summer, and Grace has been playing doubles for three years.”

For Jagodzinski, who has been playing tennis ever since she tried a camp at BHS in the sixth grade, winning is her motivation.

“We’re close as a team,” she said. “Everyone has improved since the beginning of the year.”

“I hope I can get to state this year. And I want to finish the season strong.”

Burlington travels to Badger Thursday before hosting a triangular against Indian Trail and Big Foot Saturday.

Then, on Monday, Badger plays Elkhorn before next Thursday’s SLC meet.

“I was hoping to finish at least .500 in conference,” Dolatowski said. “And I hope to advance someone to the postseason tournament.”

