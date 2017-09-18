By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

Despite struggling on the back nine, the Union Grove girls golf team came away the winner of the Racine County Invite at Ives Grove Golf Course Monday, Sept. 11.

The Broncos (371) finished 15 strokes better than second-place Waterford. Racine Park (405) and Burlington (408) rounding out the top four team finishers at the eight-team event.

Senior Megan Koch, behind three birdies on the front nine, led the way for the Broncos with a fourth-place 85, while senior Jackie Bianchi finished sixth with a 93.

Junior Sydney Staaden shot a brisk 44 on the front nine and finished 10th overall with a 96, one better than freshman Veronica Parco.

The Broncos victory at the Racine County Invite followed an impressive victory against Burlington (193-225) at Ives Grove Thursday, Sept. 7.

Koch led the way with a match-best 44, thanks to pars on the first, third, fifth, and seventh holes.

Staaden, meanwhile, added a 48, while Parco and Bianchi added a 50 and 51 respectively.

The Broncos look to stay on the winning track Saturday when they travel to Janesville to participate in an Invitational at Riverside Golf Course.

Volleyball girls take 6th

The Union Grove girls volleyball team finished sixth at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational Saturday, Sept. 9. The Broncos started their successful day going 1-1 in pool play before knocking off Racine St. Catherine’s 25-18, 25-13. The Grove then fell 20-25, 25-19, 7-15 to Appleton Xavier and Madison Edgewood 23-25, 18-25.

Olivia Dir paced the Broncos with 50 kills, nine aces, and 38 digs, while Karlee Lois had 72 assists and 18 kills, and Kelsey Henderson had 42 digs.

The Broncos didn’t fare as well against Burlington, losing 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 Thursday, Sept 7.

Dir led the way for the Grove with 10 kills and three blocks, while Lois had 12 assists, and Becca Borowski chipped in 14 digs.

The Broncos look to get things rolling again Tuesday when they travel to Westosha Central.

Martin paces girls at Relays

The Union Grove girls cross country team had a solid showing at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Thursday, September 7.

Abby Martin’s team-best time of 20:00 helped lead the Broncos to a fourth-place finish (1:55.49) at the seven-team event that was won by Lake Geneva Badger.

Riley Calouette (22:46), Hannah Gehrke (23:40), Shannon Mulligan (24:36), Terra McMahon (24:47), Sheila Peraza (24:49), and Izzy Demarest (25:23) rounded out the Bronco girl finishers.

On the boys side, the Broncos took sixth (1:34.14). Waterford finished first overall, while Badger was second.

Kevin Hall led the way for Union Grove with a time of 17:38. Nathan Voge (18:21), Marcus Johnson (19:21), Ben Younglove (19:22), Tommy Bretl (19:32), Hunter Reich (19:42), and Luke Bowers (20:02) were the other finishers for the Broncos.

Union Grove looks to improve its numbers Saturday when it travel to Minooka Park in Waukesha for an Invitational.

