Duane Garfield Bolles, 68, passed peacefully on Sept. 13, 2017, at the Tulsa, Okla. home of long-time friends Kim and Jim DeArman who cared for him after his recent diagnosis of cancer.

Born in Racine, Duane attended Waterford High School and entered the Marine Corp in May 1967 with four of his good friends. He proudly served three tours of duty in Vietnam, achieved rank of corporal and received an honorable discharge in May 1970.

He moved from Wisconsin to Florida and then Tulsa, Okla. where his mother was living at the time. Duane was retired.

Duane is survived by daughter, Amy R. (Jason) Theiler of Minnesota; sons, Jason M. (Kathleen) Bolles of Maryland, K.C. Bolles and Christopher S. Bolles both of Wisconsin; and five grandchildren, Thomas and Chase Theiler, Lily Bolles, Ryan Bolles and Owen Bolles. He is further survived by brothers: Dennis (Kim) and Dale, sisters: Judy (Dave) Arnold and Joyce Prolenski; nieces, nephews, friends and other family.

Duane was preceded in death by his son, Shawn; parents, Edson and Damus Bolles; and sisters, Jo Fern Toth and Jeannette Backus.

Memorial services will be held Oct. 7, 2017 in Tulsa, Okla. Cremation will be followed by private internment at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

