Lois M. Rudolph, 83, of Burlington, formerly of Antioch, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at her home.

Lois was born in Keenes, Ill. on Sept. 12, 1934, to Joseph and Dona (nee Shook) Edmison. She spent her early life in Belvidere, Ill. where she graduated from Belvidere High School. On Aug. 9, 1976, she married Russel Leroy Rudolph Jr. Following marriage they made their home in Antioch before moving to Burlington in 2017. Russel preceded her in death on April 18, 2001. Lois worked as a Mortgage Loan Processor and was a member of the Independent Order of Foresters. She enjoyed crafting, outdoor activities, water skiing and snowmobiling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her children, Joseph (Laurie) Britton, Bill (Karen) Erb, Mike (Karen) Erb, Jackie Boutan, Robert (Wendy) Erb, and Tim (Stacie) Rudolph; grandchildren, Avery Erb, Ellie Erb, Logan Rudolph, Lucas Rudolph, Levi Rudolph, Ian (Crystal) Britton, Abby (Matt) Ramsdell, Jason (Laura) Erb, Aimee (Derek) Jirovec, Mandy (Allen Burger) Erb, Erin (Todd Krupicka) Boutan, Brett Boutan, Frank (Lisa) Bartuska, Melissa Kuranz and Kolby Ledbetter. She is further survived by great grandchildren, Anna Danielsen, Cody Danielsen, Caleb Britton, Ava Erb, Wyatt Erb, Jack Bartuska, Ellie Bartuska, Simon Kuranz and Liam Kuranz; sister, Glenda Meinheit; sisters-in-law, Margit Edmison and Beverly Borsenberger; step-children, Bill (Suellen) Rudolph, Debbie Arseneau, Ron (Colleen) Rudolph, Dave (Diana) Rudolph; and step-grandchildren, Mitch Rudolph, Michelle (Dan) DePas, Missy Arseneau, Brian Arseneau, Jennifer Rudolph, Stephanie Branham, Tanya (Mike) Ziobrowski and Becky Rudolph; step-great grandchildren, CJ Branham and Elizabeth DePas; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, John Martin Erb; great-granddaughter, Haddie Britton; son-in-law, Ronald Boutan; brothers, Willy Edmison, Jerry Edmison; sister, Audrey Laseman; brother-in-law, Ken Meinheit and stepson, Bruce Rudolph.

The family wants to thank Laurie Hartford for all the care and compassion shown to the family during this time.

Services for Lois will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Wang officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

