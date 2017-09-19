By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School boys soccer team won two matches in three games last week for its first victories of the season.

The Wolverines play a SLC match Sept. 19 against Badger at Lake Geneva.

Waterford competed in a tournament in Baraboo on Sept. 8 & 9. The Wolverines beat Mauston 6-0 Sept. 9, and lost 2-0 Sept. 8 to Baraboo.

The Wolverines notched their first won of the season at home Sept. 7 with a 6-1 rout of Wilmot in a SLC match.

In the Baraboo tournament, coach Dan Prailes said the Wolverines had at least five chances against Baraboo, but were unable to finish in a hard-fought match.

Against Mauston, Prailes, said the Wolverines possessed the ball and shot better. Alex Wollmer, Chris Estrada, Adian Tyma and Jon Brown scored for the Wolverines against Mauston.

The victory against Wilmot marked Waterford’s first win of the season.

“The boys had a complete game, from start to finish,” Prailes said. “Passing, making runs, finishing on corner kicks and tough defense. An all -around great game, and needed victory.”

Estrada finished with two goals and one assist against Wilmot. Drew DeGreef, Brown, Tyma and Mike Durand also scored.

