By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

Three years ago, during the dedication of Don Dalton Stadium, hundreds of former Burlington High School students and football players gathered to honor the man.

The man that brought more than 200 wins and a culture of excellence to the Burlington football program, doing it all with style, class and humility – Don Dalton.

The Hall of Fame coach, who lived in Wautoma during his retirement, died June 19 at the age of 75. Originally, a Don Dalton Celebration of Life was supposed to take place in mid-July, but with the devastation of the Burlington flood, travel and overall safety concerns forced the event to be cancelled.

Now, BHS will honor the late coaching legend, with a halftime ceremony Sept. 22 at Don Dalton Stadium, starting at halftime of the Burlington-Westosha Central football game.

In addition to acknowledging Don Dalton at halftime, a postgame celebration will take place in the Burlington High School auditorium. A short slideshow will be shown, and then attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet the Dalton family in the Burlington High School commons.

Refreshments will be available.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations are encouraged to either Burlington Athletics or the Waushara County Habitat for Humanity.

Dalton totaled more than 200 career wins at BHS with only 57 losses, with a career spanning four decades from 1968 to 1995.

Dalton’s field dedication in 2014 honored him in a beautiful way, with a halftime dedication and a speech from Dalton.

His six kids and 10 grandchildren all showed up for Don, the first time they were all in the same place in 20 years.

Around 100 players came out to honor Dalton, who gave football lessons but turned into a “life coach,” according to former player Todd Terry.

Dalton was humbled to see the outcry of support.

“I don’t get to see all of my kids very often,” he said in August 2014. “I have a lot of connections with former players. I was very proud to see everyone. You never know if you’re making a difference. That always makes you feel good.”

Contact Burlington High School Athletic Director Eric Plitzuweit or former Burlington High School football coach Hans Block for more information at 262- 763-0200 ext. 1135.

