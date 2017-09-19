Gerald H. Jones, 72, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall.

Gerald was born in Beaver Dam on Aug. 18, 1945, to Thomas and Margaret (nee Riebe) Jones. He spent his early life in Beaver Dam where he graduated from high school. He proudly served his country for 6 ½ years in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

On August 19, 1969, he was united in marriage to Shirley Marie Cummings. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Shirley preceded him in death on Dec, 23, 2006. Jerry worked for Tri-Clover in Kenosha, Best Bargains in New Munster and also owned his own window washing business. He was a member of VFW Post 2823, the 12 and 12 Club in Burlington. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. In the 1970’s he was a Hot Air Balloon pilot. He was loved by many in the community as he touched and changed many lives in Burlington. Selfless giving and always thinking of others, he made the world a better place.

Gerald is survived by his children, Jay (Angie) Jones and Tonia (Mark) Gifford; grandchildren, Megan Jones, Mason Hudson, Sam Gifford, Zak Gifford, Everett Jones and Tanner Hudson. He is further survived by his siblings, Bonnie (Harvey) Schultz, Don (Barbara) Jones, Kay (Rich) Blankman, Tommy (Holly) Jones, Lona Lee (Steven) Morgan, Lola (Steve) Sanders, Huey Jones and Patty Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; his dear wife, Shirley: and brothers, Dave and John Jones.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Special Olympics or the Burlington 12 and 12 Club.

Jerry wanted to send out a special thank you to the staff with Aurora Hospice and Boland Hall, nurses, doctors, and all is dearest friends. “You know who you are – I told you. I love you, my family, children and grandkids” he said.

Services for Jerry were held on Friday, September 15, 2017, at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments