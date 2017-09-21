Work begins on turning eyesore into scout’s dream

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Work began this week on the conversion of a rundown former gas station site into a gateway park for the City of Burlington.

Crews from Reesman’s excavating and landscaping were on site Monday and Tuesday, moving materials and creating the large planter that will become the centerpiece of the park.

The project, inspired by Boy Scout Tommy Martin, has been spearheaded in recent months by Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who has assisted Martin by rallying local contractors who have agreed to help in the push toward fruition.

Hefty said the goal is to finish most of the work by early October so the plantings will have a chance to take root prior to winter’s arrival.

The property, adjacent to B.J. Wentker’s restaurant, at 256 State St., had been vacant for more than a year after the owner abandoned the station and left behind a delinquent property tax bill. The city acquired the property in July 2015 and demolished the building.

Since then the property has been an eyesore, which is what originally inspired Martin, a Burlington High School sophomore to get involved.

Martin contacted Hefty in the fall of 2016 proposing his help in converting the property into a park as part of his Eagle Scout project. However, the proposal came to a standstill when Martin’s father, a local attorney, died in late 2016.

The death caused Martin to temporarily step away from the project and left Hefty concerned about Martin and the future of his proposal.

But things got back on track this spring and Martin pitched his proposal to the city’s Plan Commission in May.

Hefty said the city’s involvement – which goes well beyond the scope of an average Eagle Scout project – is providing materials and support from professional contractors.

Hefty said Tuesday the professionals became eager to help once they learned of Martin’s involvement and his history.

“I told them about the story and they said, ‘I want to be involved,’” Hefty said.

Martin, for his part, plans to raise at least $2,000 for the project and donate 100 hours of labor with help from fellow Scouts in Troop 336. Much of that work will be installing sod in the park.

Martin’s portion of the project will also focus on plantings around the “Welcome to Burlington” signs posted in the park.

The park design, donated by Scott Erickson of Rustic Road Landscaping, includes decorative trees and paver walkways with a decorative brick planter flanked by benches in the center.

In addition to a donation of pavers and planter bricks from Unilock, the city is receiving discounts or donations from Reesman’s, Jasperson Sod and Burli Signs.

The Burlington Garden Club will donate the large tree that will serve as a “live architectural sculpture” at the center of the park, according to Hefty.

The estimated cost of the project is $200,000, and the city is about $50,000 short of that goal.

Hefty said recently retired Circuit Court Judge Alan “Pat” Torhorst is helping raise funds through his connections in the legal community and those who knew Tommy Martin’s father.

Hefty asked anyone who would like to contribute to the project to call her at City Hall, (262) 342-1161.

