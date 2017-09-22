First of informal gatherings is Saturday

In an effort to better connect with the community, members of the City of Burlington Common Council will host two informal sessions, dubbed “Coffee with an Alderman,” this month.

The sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 to 10 a.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. They will be held in the conference room on the west side of the Burlington fire station, 165 W. Washington St.

Alderman Bob Grandi, who advanced the initiative, said it is an opportunity for residents to learn more about city government by asking questions or to provide input on city issues.

“The purpose of these two hour sessions is to be accessible, continue transparency and promote citizen involvement in the community,” a news release issued by the city says.

There will be no formal presentation, and visitors may stay as long or as little as they choose. The goal, according to the city, is for residents to have a chance to open a dialog with some of the aldermen.

