Suzanne Lynn Fritz of Corinth, Texas was born into eternal life on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at Medical City of Denton. She passed after a long and courageous battle with numerous health issues.

Suzanne was born July 17, 1970, to proud parents Lt. Col. Kenneth and Jeanne Fritz in Fort Stewart, Ga. Her early life was spent as part of a military family, moving every few years as her father was transferred. With her radiant smile and uplifting personality, she quickly made friends wherever she lived.

Suzanne later became an award-winning travel agent and an accomplished chocolatier. She also graced her church, Trinity United Methodist Church of Denton, Texas, with her dazzling floral arrangements. Suzanne’s true passion though was teaching children of the wonderful ways of our gracious Lord. She loved teaching Sunday School and being a team leader for Vacation Bible School. Suzanne’s love of the Lord, and of life itself, was truly an example to live by, for people of all ages. The closer you knew her, the more you adored her.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Kenneth Fritz. She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Fritz of Frisco, Texas; her husband, John Dietz of Corinth, Texas; her brother, William “Kenny” (Kelli) Fritz of Springfield, Ohio; her sister, Melissa (Brad) Gibson of Sugar Land, Texas; and her sister, Jennifer Graves of Frisco, Texas. Suzanne is also survived by her loving aunt, Betty Bonds of Denton, Texas; her uncle, Bill (Dawne) Bonds of Denton, Texas; her uncle, Dave (Kay) Fritz of Montfort; six nieces, one nephew, and numerous cousins.

A memorial service celebrating Suzanne’s life is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane, Denton, Texas. Time of the service will be determined at a later date. Memorials may be made in Suzanne’s name to the Denton Animal Shelter.

