CBS executive Kahl appreciates his hometown roots

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

For more than two decades, he has been one of the top decision-makers at one of the nation’s most prominent TV networks, determining what shows make it to the airwaves – and which disappear.

But even after his many years in the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, Kelly Kahl, who this spring was promoted to president of entertainment at CBS, said his hometown remains close to his heart.

This summer, Kahl said he kept close tabs on Burlington, even as he was immersed in gearing up for the fall kick-off of the 2017-18 TV season, which begins this month.

“My folks are still (in Burlington), and I have some good friends there that I still keep in contact with,” Kahl said. “I come back at least once a year, and I try to visit more than that.”

In July, as Burlington was being ravaged by intense flooding, Kahl said his parents, Ron and Barbara Kahl, kept him updated on conditions.

Despite the many miles between their son, Ron Kahl said he and Barbara have been elated by their son’s continued success at America’s most-watched broadcast network – a notable feat in an era where TV viewing is more fragmented than ever.

“As parents, we’re extremely proud of him every day,” Ron said. “He’s got a good reputation out there.”

Kelly Kahl, 50, was a 1985 graduate of Burlington High School and, as Ron puts it, the class “was a pretty intellectual crew.”

Not long after earning his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1989, Kahl made his way to Hollywood, serving a variety of roles with Lorimar Television and Warner Bros. Television.

Kahl joined CBS in January 1996 and, in the years since, has held a variety of roles with the venerable broadcasting company, donning such titles as vice president of scheduling and senior executive vice president of CBS Primetime. Kahl held the later position for a dozen years, before his promotion this spring.

Regardless of the role he has held, Kahl said he feels privileged and blessed to have received the opportunities.

“You’re helping create shows that are enjoyed by millions of people – and if you’re lucky, tens of millions of people,” he said. “Being able to make someone laugh at the end of the day is really pretty gratifying.”

In his new position, Kahl handles a variety of roles on the business side of the equation – including marketing and promotion, digital and interactive efforts, diversity, publicity, research and scheduling.

Even in an era where the DVR holds might, Kahl said the old standby of determining where a TV show is scheduled on a network’s lineup remains important.

Other CBS executives have credited Kahl with vaulting some of the network’s most signature shows to success through his scheduling prowess.

Sophomore series “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait” stood out from the pack last year, and some of the other successes under Kahl’s watch have included “Blue Bloods,” “CSI,” the “NCIS” franchise of series and the top-rated “Big Bang Theory.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming fall season, Kahl said he is eager to give viewers an opportunity to watch the new shows that have been in the development pipeline for the balance of this year.

Kahl said he is especially eager to add “Young Sheldon,” a spin-off of “Big Bang Theory,” to the network schedule.

“But all of the new shows are my children,” Kahl said. “You hope for the best. In this business, you never really know how a show is going to work out, and that keeps it interesting.”

Kahl said the recognition he has received has been gratifying, but one of the most important accolades has been from his parents.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be here,” Kahl said. “My mom and dad have been incredibly supportive of me.”

