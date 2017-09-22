By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Burlington Co-op girls high school swim team won 10 of 11 events and routed Elkhorn 122-48 Sept. 12 in a Southern Lakes Conference meet at the Aurora Wellness Center in Burlington.

The Aurora Wellness Center is the Demons’ home pool. Burlington Co-op consists of swimmers from Burlington, Catholic Central, Union Grove and Waterford high schools.

BC competed in a SLC dual meet Tuesday at Delavan-Darien. The Demons compete Saturday in an invitational at Fort Atkinson.

Against Elkhorn, Jenna Hotvedt, Madison Traughber, Elise Piper and Amanda Richards won the 200-yard medley relay (2:02.32).

Madison Traughber won the 200 freestyle (2:08.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.32). Hotvedt won the 200 individual medley (2:23.29).

Morgan Traughber won the 100 butterfly (1:03.08) and 100 backstroke (1:02.50). Morgan Dietzel won the 100 freestyle (58.16). Hotvedt won the 500 freestyle (5:38.51).

Brianna Smith, Morgan Traughber, Madison Traughber and Dietzel won the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.99) and Smith, Hotvedt, Morgan Traughber and Dietzel won the 400 freestyle relay (3:59.25).

Burlington 136, Delavan-Darien 34

Tuesday, Delavan-Darien High School

Demon Winners

200 medley relay: Morgan Traughber, Sam Reesman, Morgan Dietzel, Amanda Richards, 2:04.69. 200 freestyle: Jenna Hotvedt, 2:08.19. 200 IM: Traughber, 2:21.57. 50 free: Brianna Smith, 27.80. 100 butterfly: Dietzel, 1:08.01. 100 free: Madison Traughber, 58.62. 500 freestyle: Hotvedt, 5:35.02. 200 free relay: Elise Piper, Caroline Glazebrook, Morgan Traughber, Dietzel, 1:51.51. 100 backstroke: Madison Traughber, 1:06.12. 100 breaststroke: Morgan Traughber, 1:17.78. 400 free relay: Hotvedt, Piper, Smith, Mad. Traughber, 4:02.54.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments