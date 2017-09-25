Loraine E. Ketterhagen, 91, found peace on Sept. 19, 2017. She was born on May 18, 1926, to LeRoy H. and Ella E. (nee Smith) Yanke in Crystal Lake, Ill.

During the Depression the family moved from Crystal Lake to Milwaukee with stops in Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and Burlington. Loraine attended multiple grade schools, Racine County Agriculture School for two years, and graduated from Burlington High School in 1943, at age 16.

She married Lawrence D. Ketterhagen at Gesu Church in 1947. They resided on the Ketterhagen family farm outside of Waterford for over 50 years before moving to Francis Meadows Senior Apartments in 2001.

Loraine worked many jobs outside the home over the years including Coral Reef, Montgomery Ward, Jewel T, Burlington Mills, Bull-Ring Factory, Watkins and Stanley Products. She retired from NEL-Frequency Controls after 27 years.

After retirement she volunteered for Meals on Wheels as a driver and at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. She was an active senior citizen as a delegate to CWAG and as president of the Waterford/Rochester Senior Group for over ten years.

Loraine enjoyed traveling by van, plane, bus and cruise ships, especially during the winter to Florida and Arizona. She loved all card games, casino trips, reading, Wheel of Fortune, Lawrence Welk, listening to Daniel O’Donnell and getting together with family and friends. Loraine was a great cook and was especially known for her lemon meringue pies that she always donated to the St. Thomas Church picnic and Apache Junction Group luncheons. And no one will forget her fried chicken.

Loraine is survived by her children, Eileen (a.k.a. Sue) Boinski, Beverly Mather, Linda (Larry) Grover, Lawrence D. (Nancy) Ketterhagen II, Kathy (David) Polze; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (with a 4th due in March); brother Edwin (Dorothy) Yanke; and sister Marjorie Wilson. She is preceded in death by parents, husband (Lornie), brother LeRoy, sister Caroline Remer-Palmersheim; son-in-law Gene F. Mather; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Loraine’s life took place on Sept. 23, 2017, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford. Following visitation and a memorial mass, Loraine was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery.

Integrity Funeral Services of Waterford served the family. Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net

