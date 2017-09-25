By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School cross country teams finished strong in a tough field Sept. 16 in the Waukesha South Cross Country Festival. at Minooka Park in Waukesha.

Waterford competes Saturday in an invitational at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield.

At Minooka Park, the boys finished fourth in a 17-team field and the girls finished seventh in a 16-team field.

Kelsey Radobicky finished second in the girls 5,000-meter race. Radobicky finished in 19:41.03, and set a school record. Haleigh Reindl finished eighth (20:41.23).

“It is extremely rare to have two girls with this physical and mental ability,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “My goal is for those two to continue to push one another down the stretch, hopefully all the way to Wisconsin Rapids.”

At Minooka, Ryann Mullins finished 53rd (22:52.91) and Alyssa Rohner finished 54th (22:57.75). Lexi Neubauer rounded-out the Wolverines’ scoring five, finishing 58th (23:11.46).

For the boys, Ian Marino finished 20th in 17:49.44 to pace Waterford.

Josh Butscher finished 24th (17:57.50), Adam Schubring finished 25th (17:58.14) and Ian Williams came in 29th (18:01.52). Dan Pankowski finished 36th (18:13.14).

