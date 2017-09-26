Donald A. Warren, 78, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Arbor View in Burlington.

Donnie was born on March 25, 1939, in Burlington, to Arthur and Cathyrn (nee Fix) Warren. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington where he attended St. Charles and St. Mary Grade Schools and graduated from St. Mary High School.

Donnie worked at Brass Works and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. You could often times find him outside in the garden he loved taking care of.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Tenwinkel; sister-in-law, Lu Ann Warren; nephews, Scott Tenwinkel, Bill Tenwinkel and Ryan Warren; and niece, Michelle Johnston. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Warren and brother-in-law, Bernie Tenwinkel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor View and Allay Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial for Donnie will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at noon at St. Mary Catholic Church in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments