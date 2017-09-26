By Dana Ehrmann

Sports Correspondent

Even with less than ideal running conditions and a challenging course, the boys and girls Catholic Central cross country team had a meet they could feel good about.

At the Angel Invite on the UW-Parkside campus on Saturday, Sept. 16, senior John Pum turned in a sub-20 time.

His 19:49 race was good for 37th place.

Sophomore Sam Henderson finished in 98th place at 20:49.

While sophomore Conall Lynch finished in 237th, his 22:41 time was an improvement.

“Conall Lynch improved a minute from his last race, despite hot and humid conditions,” said Head Coach Rick Koceja.

For the girls, junior Rachel Czerwinski was the first Lady Topper to cross the line.

She did so in 98th place at 25:39.

Right behind her was junior Ellie Nevin in 100th, with a time of 25:42.

“Rachel and Ellie pushed each other during the race and Ellie helped Rachel to a season best time,” said the coach.

Junior Emma Klein rounded out the team with a 203rd finish at 28:14.

Catholic Central races again on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Armstrong Park for the Racine Prairie Invite.

Tennis girls can’t find groove

On what Head Coach Maureen Lavin called “an off night,” the girls Catholic Central tennis team couldn’t find its groove.

Facing The Prairie School on Thursday, Sept. 14, senior Cora Hulsey bowed to Gabriela Davis, 0-6, 0-6.

Senior Sydney Robson also dropped her number one singles match against Camille Cruise, 1-6, 2-6.

Robson’s fate was better back on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against Kenosha St. Joseph when she took down Hannah Altergott 7-5, 7-5.

Catholic Central volleyball def. Williams Bay, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14

On Tuesday night, the Lady Toppers cruised in nonconference action at Williams Bay.

Sammie Seib led the way with seven kills, and Anna Hackbarth added five.

Elizabeth Klein had 29 assists.

Hackbarth added 12 digs, and Klein and Seib each had 10 digs.

Martin Luther was no problem for the girls Catholic Central volleyball team back on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Lady Toppers took all three sets – 25-21, 25-21, 25-12.

Hackbarth had 11 kills and 10 digs.

Seib added 10 kills while freshman Grace Antlfinger added 10 digs.

As of Monday, the Lady Toppers (18-6-1) have cracked the state’s top 10 in rankings, landing in the No. 8 spot this week.

On Sept. 21, Catholic Central swept Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.

