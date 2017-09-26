Dozens of residences on Burlington’s east side were evacuated for about two hours Tuesday after a contractor working in the area broke a natural gas line.

The break occurred about 10:45 a.m. when a contractor digging a hole for a sign post with an auger struck a four-inch gas main at Main Street and Edgewood Drive, according to City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe.

“Obviously we took the route of caution with a gas line that big,” Babe said.

Police and firefighters responding to the scene went door-to-door in an approximately four-block area asking residents to evacuate, Babe said.

A temporary shelter was set up at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace.

Because of the volume of gas from the leak, emergency officials decided to cut electrical power to the area while the leak was repaired and the gas dispersed, according to Babe.

Crews from We Energies repaired the leak and power was restored at 1:05 p.m., Babe said.

The evacuees were then allowed to return home. The affected area was centered around Main Street, Edgewood Drive, Adams Street, and South Wisconsin Street.

“There were some guys working at the (National Guard) Armory that we evacuated, too,” Babe said.

For additional coverage see Thursday's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

