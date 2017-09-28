Move would produce savings, but also lead to loss of local dispatchers

After nearly two hours of deliberating in a closed session Wednesday at the Public Works building, the City of Burlington Common Council decided to “explore” a contract for dispatching services with Racine County Communications Center, but left the door open to keep city dispatch staff.

In a statement released shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, City Administrator Carina Walters said the decision hinges on the best interests of Burlington, which employs five full-time dispatchers and a part-time dispatcher.

“The City of Burlington will explore a contract with Racine County for joint dispatch services that best serves the interest of the city,” Walters said in a brief statement. “The city will also explore how to fairly treat its valued dispatch staff who may be affected if the city ultimately does enter into a contract with the county.”

Before the closed session, the Common Council weighed dispatch options in a special meeting, which had standing room only attendance.

Dispatch options came to light after the flooding in July, when the city’s dispatching equipment was destroyed, forcing the city to decide whether to incur the cost of replacing the equipment or transition to the county communications center.

From July 12 through July 27, Racine County Communications Center handled police, fire and rescue calls.

Since then, Racine County has dispatched fire and rescue calls to include landline and cellular 911 calls while Burlington dispatchers have received police calls.

While restoring full dispatch services is one option, Common Council members were also asked to consider relinquishing all services to Racine County or, as a third option, have local staff dispatch only police calls.

If the city decides to resume full dispatching services, officials estimate a six-year cost, including a start-up fee, could total $3.6 million.

However, if the city relinquishes all dispatch duties to Racine County, Burlington could save about $1 million through six years and $2.7 in 12 years.

Dispatching solely police calls, however, was the most costly option at nearly $4 million through six years and more than $8 million in 12 years.

“Clearly this is the most expensive option out there,” Walters said about the third option.

Although the city could save money, the point of contention relates to loss of five full-time dispatchers, and in turn, could force the city to close the police department lobby after hours.

District 2 Alderman Ruth Dawidziak asked Police Chief Mark Anderson about the police lobby.

Anderson stated it is possible to leave the vestibule and lobby open, offering a courtesy phone or locked safe space if an emergency happens without a staff in the building.

District 3 Alderman Jon Schultz, who noted 74 citizens entered the police lobby after hours during a recent period, inquired about the severity of each case.

Anderson said most of the people were there to pay outstanding tickets, or seek a police officer for non-emergency services.

Later, about six current or former dispatchers approached the Common Council, expressing concerns about job loss and continued to tout to their dedication to the community.

Additionally, a police officer said the dispatchers offer a unique service, compared to Racine County.

Officer Rachael Seils told Common Council members city dispatchers are able to identify locations of incidents at a faster rate.

