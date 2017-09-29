By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

As its acronym implies, the second year of a schoolwide kick-off effort has ignited enthusiasm across all grade levels within Waterford Union High School, officials said this week.

Principal Dan Foster and other WUHS officials discussed the strong response associated with SPARK at a School Board meeting Sept. 25.

The service-minded program took place Sept. 15. The acronym stands for “student pride and responsibility kickoff” and reportedly has grown in year two.

“It’s proven to be a real positive for the community, and the feedback shows it,” Foster said. “Our staff and students just pull together.”

This year, WUHS students visited 32 locales throughout the area during the daylong service project.

As was the case in last year’s inaugural effort, this year’s SPARK activities focused on specific themes, based on grade level.

Freshmen, for example, took part in activities revolving around self-reliance, while sophomores rolled up their sleeves for activities centered on respecting self and others.

For juniors, service projects focused on linking ourselves to others, and seniors took part in activities aimed at demonstrating true leadership.

Jack Musha, WUHS’ newly installed dean of students, said he enjoyed witnessing the enthusiasm throughout the school as he settled into his new role amid the new school year.

“(SPARK) seems like a one-of-a-kind Waterford thing,” Musha said.

Uniqueness aside, Foster said he is planning to take the successes of SPARK on the road, sharing how the program has positively impacted Waterford. One of Foster’s first stops will be in Whitewater, and he is considering venturing out elsewhere in the state, based on interest.

“Things were a lot more succinct and organized this year,” Foster said, pointing out why he is considering sharing highlights of the program at this point.

In other matters this week, the WUHS School Board:

– Approved seven overnight field trips for the upcoming school year. The field trips are slated to take place between December and April.

Board approval is required for any field trips that require students stay overnight at an off-school location.

The approved field trips include a gymnastics competition in Wisconsin Rapids Dec. 1-2, WolvTech’s broadcasting seminar in Wisconsin Dells March 3-4, as well as a competition in Nashville March 13-18.

Additionally, the AFS group has been given the green light to venture to Marshfield, Massachusetts, in March, and the art department has received the go-ahead to host a field trip to Adamah Studios in Dodgeville in late March.

Rounding out the group of approved field trips is WUHS music department’s trip to New York from April 2-7, and the student council’s attendance to a state conference in Green Bay from April 22-23.

– Approved a school nursing services manual for the school year. Brandstetter said no significant changes were made to the document.

– Heard a report from Brandstetter on parent’s day, which has become another annual tradition at WUHS and has grown in popularity. Parents of high schoolers have an opportunity to visit the school for a day.

“It’s something else that makes us unique,” Brandstetter said.

