By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

With one victory in its final three games the Waterford Union High School football team will advance to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

The Wolverines routed Elkhorn 35-7 Sept. 22 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn. Waterford (4-2, 3-1 SLC) plays at home tonight against SLC foe Westosha Central. It is the Wolverines’ Homecoming game.

Waterford has advanced to the Division 2 playoffs each season since 2011, which also coincides with coach Adam Bakken taking over the program.

The game against the Elks (1-5, 0-4 SLC) was not much of a game at all. The Wolverines overwhelmed their opponent on both offense and defense. Waterford effectively put the game out of reach for the hapless Elks before halftime with a 21-point second quarter.

Waterford led 7-0 after a one-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter by Ben Michalowski and ensuing extra point from Patrick Goldammer

Tanner Keller ran for touchdowns of three and seven yards within three minutes in the middle of the second quarter to give the Wolverines a 21-0 lead.

Michalowski added a four-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the first half, and the Wolverines hit the locker room at halftime with a 28-0 lead.

Keller ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 10:38 left in regulation. Goldammer was perfect on all his extra points.

Waterford ran 60 plays on offense to the Elks’ 41. The Wolverines rushed for 369 yards on 49 carries, and scored five rushing touchdowns. Keller ran for 169 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Alex Guardiola rushed for 68 yards on nine carries and Michalowski finished with 67 yards on 10 carries. Dominic Miller rushed for 55 yards on seven carries.

Quarterback Joe Schauer completed 8 of 11 passes for 51 yards. Aaron Chapman caught four passes for 31 yards and Keller caught two passes for 23 yards.

comments