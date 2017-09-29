By Dana Ehrmann

Sports Correspondent

And Mike Ramczyk

The Lady Toppers keep rolling along.

The girls Catholic Central volleyball team collected three victories last week, keeping their fantastic season on the right track.

Despite a rare game loss Tuesday night, Catholic Central handled host Kenosha St. Joe’s, 25-15, 25-8, 25-23, 25-17, to improve to 19-7 and help solidify its ranked as the No. 8 team in the state in Division 5.

Grace Spiegelhoff led the way with 13 kills, including an impressive .542 hitting percentage, Sammie Seib added 10 and Anna Hackbarth and Mikelle Miles each added nine in the balanced attack.

Emily Swanson paced the defense with 18 digs, while Seib added 13.

Against St. Thomas More on Thursday, Sept. 21, Catholic Central won the first set easily, 25-17.

The second set was not as smooth. The Lady Toppers dug themselves an early 1-6 hole.

But a timeout seemed to do the trick. The team fought back to an 18-23 score when a rejuvenated freshman Grace Antlfinger served for seven straight points.

A timely block from senior Mikelle Miles also helped secure a victory in that second set, 25-23. The final set ended with a score of 25-19.

Freshman Sammie Seib had 12 kills, 13 digs and a serving ace.

Senior Anna Hackbarth added eight kills and 17 digs, while senior Emily Swanson tallied 12 digs and two serving aces.

“I am not sure that anyone in our conference expected us to be here, but I knew over summer that great things were going to happen, all with hard work,” said head coach Bailey Racky.

Robson suffers setback

The girls Catholic Central tennis team took a blow when senior Sydney Robson went down with an injury.

At the Metro Classic Conference Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23, Robson lost the first set of her match against St. Catherine’s, 0-6. She then had to bow out, hurt.

Cora Hulsey dropped both of her matches.

Claire Schilz placed sixth overall at number three singles, having beaten Dominican in her second match.

Kenosha St. Joe’s 46, Catholic Central football 0

In a rough first half where the Toppers struggled to muster any yards, the Trojans quickly jumped out to a 39-0 lead with 3 minutes left in the second quarter.

David Doerflinger threw two interceptions, and the Toppers mustered four first downs for the game.

The discrepancy was perhaps most alarming with total yards, as the Trojans outgained the Toppers, 371-60.

Tristan Welka tallied 34 rushing yards on three carries.

For much of the first half, Kenosha was able to run or pass or do whatever it wanted at will through the Central defense, as the team in general was decimated by injuries.

Only 20 players suited up for the Toppers.

St. Joe’s quarterback Jake Gessert was 6-for-7 with 156 yards passing, and he added scoring runs of 17 and 2 yards and tackled Central’s Rogelio Guerrero in the end zone for a safety.

Wyatt Draper had two touchdown runs and 93 yards for the Trojans.

