For the first time, the annual Chocolate City Invite is coming to Bong Recreation area in Brighton Saturday.

Normally held at Burlington High School, Burlington cross country head coach Matt Nie said it will finally have the feel of a real cross country course.

“Cross country is all about dirt and grit,” Nie said. “It should prove to be an amazing course for our runners, as it circumvents Wolf Lake on a beautiful forest and Prairie Trail.”

“Its location should attract other schools both in Wisconsin and Illinois in the coming years. It will also serve as a huge fundraiser for the park.”

The home meet comes on the heels of the Demons’ performance Sept. 23 at Naga-Waukee County Park in Pewaukee.

In extreme heat, Kyle DeRosier paced the boys with a time of 17:42, well under a 6-mile pace.

Jessa Burling placed 34th overall for the girls with a 22:37.

“We didn’t think it could get any hotter for a cross country meet at the end of September, but we were wrong,” Nie said.

“The heat was a beast, and we fought our best through it.”

Declan Kipp was the boys’ next finisher at 18:58.

For the girls, Kelsey Gelden tallied a 23:59.

Meghan Harris added a 25:34, while Rebecca Ehlen posted a 25:42.

“Temperatures were well above 90, and the finish line was full of runners grabbing cups of water and dousing their heads,” Nie added. “Some unfortunate runners even found themselves soaking in a kiddie pool full of ice.”

Boys volleyball wins two

On Tuesday night, the Burlington boys volleyball team improved to 10-5-1 overall with a 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 25-22 victory at home against Racine Case.

The Demons won the first set with strong ball control and defense but struggled in the second set.

In the final two games, the Demons controlled the offense as Drew Pesick and Malik Tiedt hit the ball where they wanted.

“The team continues to persevere when things aren’t going well and find ways to battle back in every set in every match,” said head coach Mike Jones. “I’m very proud of how these guys are playing.”

Jones said he looks forward to facing Racine County rival and SLC foe Union Grove Thursday.

Pesick led the charge with 12 kills and three blocks, David Paul had 37 assists and Trey Krause had 22 digs.

Tiedt tallied four aces.

On Sept. 21, the Demons jumped to 3-0 and remained in first place in the SLC with a 28-26, 25-15, 29-27 victory over Racine St. Cat’s.

Sawyer Dujardin had six block kills, and Pesick added 13 regular kills.

Paul had 32 assists, and Krause totaled 24 digs.

Burlington girls volleyball def. Wilmot, 25-13, 25-11, 25-18

Working on an aggressive serve, the Lady Demons made short work of the host Panthers Tuesday night.

“We had good control of the style of play,” coach Teri Leach said. “We worked on controlling the tempo.”

Burlington improved to 23-10 overall and 3-2 in the SLC.

Abby Koenen had 17 kills on a .429 hitting percentage.

Kaley Blake led the team with three aces and 27 assists, while Sam Naber contributed eight digs.

Mackenzie Leach and Maddie Berezowitz each added seven digs.

The Demons host Muskego Monday.

Burlington swimming 136, Platteville/Lancaster 2; Burlington 106, Jefferson-Cambridge 53

