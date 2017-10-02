By Mike Ramczyk

During the regular season, the Burlington girls varsity tennis squad lost to Lake Geneva Badger, Westosha Central and Wilmot.

The Southern Lakes Conference meet, which took place Sept. 21 and 23 at Delavan-Darien and Lake Geneva Badger high schools, wasn’t much different.

Thanks to fourth-place finishes in four flights, the Lady Demons tied Union Grove with 15 points to land in fourth place.

“I am pleased with the results,” said head coach Rose Dolatowski. “We finished right where I expected. We knew Badger would win, Westosha was deep and Wilmot was solid.”

At No. 1 singles, May Jagodzinski avenged an earlier loss to Elkhorn’s Gabby Richardson with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

“May beat Gabby in style,” Dolatowski said. “I was pleased with all the first-round wins.”

Grace Boyle managed a 6-2, 6-1 win in the first round over Delavan’s Laura Farley.

At No. 3 doubles, Katie Zott and Hannah Lois knocked off Delavan.

Jagodzinski, Boyle, Zott and Lois and Josie Klein and Adrianna Castillo all took fourth.

Klein and Castillo beat Elkhorn, 7-5, 6-3, in the first round before a battle for third place with Union Grove.

The Lady Broncos won the first set, 6-1, before the Demon duo rallied for a 6-3 win. In the third set, the Grove’s Maurer and Woods sealed it with a 6-4 decision.

“The heat was a factor in a couple of long matches,” Dolatowski said. “They fought hard when it counted.”

The Demons must now flip into tournament mode.

Jagodzinski and Boyle will move to No. 1 doubles for the Racine County tournament, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday.

WIAA Subsectionals are in Beloit Monday, and sectionals take place Wednesday in Oconomowoc.

While Dolatowski says the goal is to help girls advance to state, she said Jagodzinski and Boyle along with Zott and Lois at 3 doubles most likely have the best shot at advancing to Madison.

The WIAA state tennis tournament will be Oct. 12-14 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the UW-Madison campus.

