A. Paul Spiegelhoff, 91, of Burlington, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Paul was born in Burlington on Nov. 17, 1925, to Albert T. and Elizabeth (nee Hemling) Spiegelhoff. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington where he graduated from St. Mary High School. Following high school he joined the Navy where he proudly served his country as a Radioman aboard USS LSM 440, from 1944 to 1946, during World War II.

On June 14, 1950, at St. Charles Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Marion Huening. They made their home on Conkey Street before moving to Peters Parkway where they raised their family. Paul was the owner of Spiegelhoff Grocery Stores for many years. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was also honored to be one of the veterans chosen to participate in the Honor Flight. He enjoyed golf, fishing, traveling, bowling and a good cigar. He was also a current member of the Breakfast Club. He called his family his “olive branches” and cherished spending time with them.

Paul is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marion; children, Sharon (Dick) Lauderdale, Steve (Arlene) Spiegelhoff, Dave (Kathy) Spiegelhoff and Donna (Dale Rogahn) Martin; grandchildren, Brian (Anna) Lauderdale, Curt Lauderdale, Jim (Erin) Lauderdale, Matt (Nicole) Lauderdale, Stephanie (Greg) Gotcher, Jenny Schultz, Jeff (Claire) Spiegelhoff, Justin (Kristen) Spiegelhoff, Abby (Tyler) Galstad, Michael (Cassandra) Spiegelhoff, Alex (Kersten) Martin, Zach Martin and Lyndsey Martin; great grandchildren, Josh and Ella Lauderdale, Madline and George Lauderdale, Gabe, Michael and Katerina Gotcher, Jacob and Faith Schultz, Ben, Hannah, Rebekah and Lydia Spiegelhoff, Tanner and Hawkin Spiegelhoff and Eva, Scarlett, Mikey and Liza Galstad; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ralph Spiegelhoff, Evelyn Krug, Delores “Dodie” Hennig, and Fr. Cyril Spiegelhoff.

Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Webber and Dr. Stephen Welka for all the care they provided to Paul over the years.

Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be held on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at 7 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church with Rev. James Volkert officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Friday, October 6, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at St. Charles Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Please visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com for information on the time of committal or to leave condolences.

