Beverly Jean Miller, 86, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Linden Court in Mukwonago on Sept. 28, 2017. Beverly was born on Jan. 21, 1931, to Alex and Mabel (nee Pellman) Engel of Waterford. She attended graded school and graduated high school in Waterford.

She married love of her life, Kenneth P. Miller on Oct. 17, 1953, in Waterford where they resided for the past 60 years. Beverly was a long-time member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She loved gardening. She enjoyed her time spent at the family cabin in Conover, where she enjoyed the company of family and friends, boating and fishing. Beverly’s favorite activity for many years was her Thursday night woman’s bowling league in Waterford at Malisons Waterford Bowl and then at River City Lanes.

Beverly is survived by her son, Greg (Jill); grandsons, Dan (Colleen Worthman) and David; sister, Audrey Rosenthal; sister-in-law, Trudy Miller; brother-in-law, Gordon Miller; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Kenneth and brother-in-law, Robert Rosenthal.

A Memorial Celebration of Beverly’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford. The Memorial Service will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a light lunch to follow at Marty’s Diamond.

Family would like to thank the staff at Linden Court and Allay Home and Hospice for their loving care of their mom during her stay. Many thanks also to the fine cancer care team at the Aurora Cancer Clinic in Burlington.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

