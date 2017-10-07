By Ed Nadolski

Hundreds of Boy Scouts, friends and family members will descend upon downtown Burlington Saturday for an event labeled: Clue, Scouting Edition.

The scouts and others will visit 30 local businesses and agencies, collecting clues along the way as they attempt to solve the Case of the Naughty Knots, according to Sandra Martens, a volunteer organizer and co-chairman of the event.

The event is sponsored by the Three Harbors Council of the Boy Scouts of America as a way to bring together scouts and communities from the three-county area (Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine) it serves, according to Martens.

Teams of up to eight scouts and two parents/chaperones will participate in the daylong event. Martens said 27 teams had registered as of Tuesday and there is room for up to 75 teams.

Families and other from the community are invited to join in the fun at a cost of $7 per person.

Teams are instructed to check in at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., between 9 and 11 a.m. before heading out on the clue-collecting adventure, Martens said.

The event continues until 4 p.m., but, according to Martens, most teams should be able to complete the game in less than three and a half hours.

At many of the stops along the way, businesses will provide an activity or educational opportunity for the participants, Martens said. For example, Thrivent Financial will offer a chance to make paper airplanes and Reineman’s Hardware will offer materials on gun safety.

Martens said about 20 of the 30 stops will feature an activity in addition to providing clues.

Once the teams have collected all their clues, they should be able to solve the mystery, Martens said. There will be different solutions for each team with several tie-breaking activities offered.

Winning teams will be eligible for prizes ranging from pizza parties to ice cream to tickets for Milwaukee Admirals hockey.

“It’s going to be a great event,” Martens said. “It gives the public a chance to see the scouts in action.”

For additional information and registration, visit threeharborsscouting.org.

