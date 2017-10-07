Richmond, 41, is accused of having sex with students

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

With trials pending in both Racine and Kenosha county circuit courts, a former Kenosha teacher and Waterford pastor accused of having sexual contact with students had one court proceeding adjourned this week, and is awaiting the outcome of the other.

Douglas Richmond, 41, of Burlington, who appeared at an Oct. 2 status conference in Racine County Circuit Court, had the case postponed until Nov. 10 because of the similar matter in Kenosha County.

In the Racine County case, he pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of child by a person who works or volunteers with children and sexual assault of a student by school staff at a June 1 preliminary and was bound over for trial. Richmond has been out on $3,000 cash bond since May 22.

Meanwhile, in Kenosha County, Richmond is scheduled for an Oct. 13 pre-trial conference on a felony charge of sexual assault of a student by school staff related to an encounter with a student from Kenosha Indian Trail High School.

Richmond, who is out on $2,500 cash bond in Kenosha County, entered a not guilty plea May 24.

Conditions of his bond are to have no contact with the now-24-year-old woman, her residence, place of employment and refrain from contacting girls younger than 18 years old or their residences, unless they are his own children and at the discretion of their mother.

In the Kenosha County case, Richmond allegedly had sexual intercourse with a student he taught at Kenosha Tremper High School between October 2009 and June 2010, when the girl was 17 years old. Richmond was her physics teachers and 34 years old at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint contends Richmond encouraged the Tremper High School student to meet him at a Petrifying Springs Park, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her, and later had sex 20 more times at her City of Kenosha home.

The complaint also contends the two had a sexual encounter at his mother’s home in Burlington.

The complaint further alleges Richmond continued to meet with the student after she graduated from the school.

One of the Racine County charges stems from the incidents that occurred in Burlington.

The second Racine County charge stems from an encounter with a second girl – a student of Richmond’s at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha.

The now 21-year-old woman said she had sex with Richmond on “probably” two occasions in 2009 or 2010 when she was 14 or 15 years old – once at his home on State Street in Burlington while his wife was out of town, according to the complaint.

Prior to the charges, Richmond was employed as a pastor at Fox River Christian Church in Waterford in the music and information technology departments.

