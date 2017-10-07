By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Voters will have a say in Union Grove High School’s expansion plans during next month’s $7.85 million referendum question.

District officials, however, are not wasting any time in setting the stage for the ambitious project, which is aimed at benefiting the high school’s agriculture, industrial arts and biology programs.

Superintendent Al Mollerskov came before the village Plan Commission on Oct. 2 with a series of renderings. The panel approved the plans and set a timetable for final approval.

Trustee Jan Winget, who chairs the Plan Commission, said the appointed body will take up rezoning the high school’s additional parcels at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 6.

By the time the full Village Board acts on the Plan Commission’s zoning recommendations on Nov. 13, the outcome of the referendum will be known.

UGHS officials are asking voters throughout the district’s boundaries in Union Grove, Dover, Raymond and Yorkville for approval of the expansion project during the fall general election Nov. 7.

Mollerskov in previous interviews said the high school’s spending plan could be spread over 20 years and would address a number of facilities-related issues within the district.

If the referendum is approved, Mollerskov said the infusion of additional dollars would help realize a number of goals and objectives, including the return of an ag program, where a building and green house would eventually be constructed.

Union Grove has not had an ag program for about four decades, he said. Comparable districts – including Burlington, Elkhorn and Waterford – have an ag program in place.

Additionally, the funds would go toward a wellness and fitness center that could have a community access component built in.

Rounding out the spending plan is a list of routine building improvements, including boiler replacements and roof work.

