Donna M. Bickford, age 82, died on Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 10, 1935, in Walworth County to Hiram and Lodema “Deem” (Matthews) Baker. Donna’s early years were spent on a farm in rural Burlington, then moving into town where she attended Burlington Elementary and High School graduating in 1953. She was active in school activities as well as church and community, especially involving music. Donna then enrolled in St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Racine, graduating in 1956 as a Registered Nurse and remained active in many areas of nursing service for the next 40 years.

Donna was united in marriage to Lloyd R. Bickford on July 20, 1971. They moved to Fennimore in April of 1974. She worked at Lancaster and Cuba City Hospital and then as the nurse for Fennimore Community Schools for 14 years until retiring in 1991. Donna was also well known for her skills as a seamstress.

In 2002, she and Lloyd retired to Hot Springs Village in Arkansas where she was active in Village groups as well as groups at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church. Donna returned to Fennimore in 2012 to be closer to her family.

Donna is survived by her children; Debora (Bill) Wilson of Livingston, Joseph (Andrea) Hoelzel of Minneapolis, Laura (Don) Kirschbaum of Fennimore, Tim (Cathy) Hoelzel of Blanchardville; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and a step daughter Kathy (Jeff) Hubbard.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lloyd on Feb. 7, 2009

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 12, 2017, at the Fennimore United Methodist Church with a private burial in the Mifflin Cemetery in Mifflin Township. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017, at the Fennimore United Methodist Church and from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church on Thursday morning. In lieu of flowers and other expression of sympathy, memorials may be given in loving memory of Donna Bickford to the Fennimore United Methodist Church. The Larson Family Funeral Home of Fennimore is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com

