Dawn C. Ketterhagen, 68, of Bassett, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, surrounded by her immediate family.

Dawn was born in Chicago, on Sept. 22, 1949, to Herald and Pearl (nee Wilder) Mouw. She spent her early life in Chicago until moving to Bohners Lake where she attended Winkler School and graduated from Burlington High School in 1967. Following high school, she became a beautician and master barber and owned and operated her own salon in Twin Lakes called Hair Mania.

On May 22, 1971, at Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Dennis “Denny” Ketterhagen. They made their home and raised their family in Bassett. Along with running her own hair salon, she also worked at Randall School as an aide for special needs children. Dawn was an avid golfer who always enjoyed golfing with many of her league friends, especially her golfing partner of twenty-five years and lifetime friend, Cora Zarnstorff. She was a proud member of the Twin Lakes Country Club, Cliffhanger Ladies League, since 1980, and Monday Travel League since 1993. She volunteered and held many offices for the leagues throughout the years. Dawn was a participant in many benefit golf outings, including the Kenosha County Ladies Open, and proudly displayed some of her many awards. The greatest joy in her life however, came from spending time with her family and especially going to see her sons and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Dawn is survived by her loving husband Denny; children, Cory (Lesley) and Casey (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Cullen, Kenzi, Carson, and Cole; siblings, Jerry (Judy Stark) Mouw, Dale (Karen) Bruesewitz, and Tom (Anna) Fouser; brother and sister-in-laws, Jane (Tom) Richter, Bob (Chris) Ketterhagen, Peggy (Marty) Daniels, Mark (Barb) Ketterhagen, Paul (Pam) Ketterhagen, and Ann (Scott) Iverson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Joan Mouw.

Dawn’s family would like to thank all of their family and friends for all of the love and support they have received, along with the staff at Froedtert Hospital, especially the 7th floor Center for Advanced Care Wing.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Dawn on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Country Club. A Time of sharing will take place at 6 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Country Club, 1230 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

